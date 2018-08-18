NEW ORLEANS -- Flash Flood Warnings that were in effect this afternoon for Orleans, Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes have expired.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans and Jefferson Parishes until 2:30 p.m. and for St. Charles Parish until 3 p.m.

Radar picked up thunderstorms producing up to 2-3 inches of rain per hour across the south shore around 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions on neutral grounds in Orleans Parish were lifted as a precaution to prevent vehicles from flooding.

