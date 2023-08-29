Flash Flood warning issued for New Orleans until Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the New Orleans Metro until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the New Orleans Metro, including parts of Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Street flooding is expected due to a projected 2- to 3-inches of rainfall.

Motorists are advised no to travel through flooded streets.

Flash Flood Warning including New Orleans LA, Metairie LA and Marrero LA until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/D29dpKTtXW — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2023

WWL-TV viewer Cristal Alfonso Patin spotted a waterspout hovering over the New Orleans Lakefront during the storm.

Waterspout on Lake Pontchartrain near Hayne Blvd. Video courtesy: Cristal Alfonso @WWLTV #lawx pic.twitter.com/tZ1lDNjls3 — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) August 29, 2023

As of 4:20 p.m., nearly 1,300 customers are without power in Orleans Parish. Entergy New Orleans is expecting all power to be restored by 7 p.m.