Flash Flood warning issued for New Orleans until Tuesday evening

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the New Orleans Metro, including parts of Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Street flooding is expected due to a projected 2- to 3-inches of rainfall.
Motorists are advised no to travel through flooded streets.
WWL-TV viewer Cristal Alfonso Patin spotted a waterspout hovering over the New Orleans Lakefront during the storm.
As of 4:20 p.m., nearly 1,300 customers are without power in Orleans Parish. Entergy New Orleans is expecting all power to be restored by 7 p.m.
