x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Flash Flood warning issued for New Orleans until Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the New Orleans Metro until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service issued a  Flash Flood Warning for parts of the New Orleans Metro, including parts of Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Street flooding is expected due to a projected 2- to 3-inches of rainfall.

Motorists are advised no to travel through flooded streets.

WWL-TV viewer Cristal Alfonso Patin spotted a waterspout hovering over the New Orleans Lakefront during the storm.

As of 4:20 p.m., nearly 1,300 customers are without power in Orleans Parish. Entergy New Orleans is expecting all power to be restored by 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What you need to know about House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's very treatable blood cancer – Multiple Myeloma

Before You Leave, Check This Out