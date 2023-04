According to NWS, street flooding is happening or is about to happen.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of St. Tammany parish and Hancock County in Mississippi.

The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. Saturday. NWS advises those in affected areas to drive carefully as the storm has barely moved in the last hour.