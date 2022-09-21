x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New Orleans engineers say water levels to return to normal in Bayou St. John

Director of Engineering Chris Humphries said he directed his team on Wednesday morning to close valves that were letting in extra water from Lake Pontchartrain.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — After flooding in the Bayou St. John neighborhood on Wednesday, sewage and water officials taken additional measures to return water levels back to normal. 

Flood Protection Authority - East Director of Engineering Chris Humphries said he directed his team on Wednesday morning to close valves that were letting in extra water from Lake Pontchartrain.

Humphries said the extra circuits were a result of an overestimation by his team.

"The FPA - East crew that was recently letting water into the bayou via the valves, overshot the target level but has since closed the valves," Humphries said. "Therefore, no additional water from the lake is entering the bayou." 

Humphries said in the morning that he expects the water to reach normal levels by the end of Wednesday. 

RELATED: Mississippi governor: Jackson water pressure restored

RELATED: Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned

RELATED: Louisiana bond commission approves $39 million for Sewerage and Water Board

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out