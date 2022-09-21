New Orleans engineers say water levels to return to normal in Bayou St. John

Director of Engineering Chris Humphries said he directed his team on Wednesday morning to close valves that were letting in extra water from Lake Pontchartrain.

NEW ORLEANS — After flooding in the Bayou St. John neighborhood on Wednesday, sewage and water officials taken additional measures to return water levels back to normal.

Humphries said the extra circuits were a result of an overestimation by his team.

"The FPA - East crew that was recently letting water into the bayou via the valves, overshot the target level but has since closed the valves," Humphries said. "Therefore, no additional water from the lake is entering the bayou."