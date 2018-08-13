It's been in the works for 40 years but plans are now officially moving forward for flood protection in the River Parishes. It's been 6 years since Hurricane Issac hovered over St. John Parish, turning neighborhoods into lakes. While the homes have been rebuilt, the memories are still fresh.

"Really depressing at first," resident Lester Cockrell said about the storm. "Everyone started getting out, gathering stuff as much as they could."

Resident Chris Villagran had nothing left after the storm.

"Destroyed," Villagran said. "Furniture, you know. You try to put it up as high as you can but you know..."

Parish officials hope these days are behind them.

"This unfortunate event exposed the vulnerabilities of our communities and the infrastructure outside the hurricane protection system," St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom said. The parishes now have funding for the Storm Surge Risk Reduction Project, which has been 40 years in the making.

"It's the biggest win in Parish history and it's a win that was needed to insure the future of our parish," Robottom said.

The $760 million project will create a massive flood protection system extending from the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish to the Hope Canal in St. John the Baptist Parish. The system will be comprised of a series of flood-walls, levees and pumping stations that will hopefully prevent the level of flooding seen during Issac.

However, residents are skeptical.

"We'll see, you know? Seeing is believing now at this point," Villagran said.

Villagran says he won't breathe a sigh of relief until the project is completed in 2023. The federal government has agreed to finance the entire project up front. The state will still be responsible for 35 percent of the total cost, but it will have 30 years to pay that back.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

