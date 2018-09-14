As Florence inundates the Carolinas, many New Orleans area and Gulf Coast residents may be thinking: What if a similar storm were to hit here? Not a Category 5 storm like Hurricane Katrina, but a slow-moving Category 1.

Down the Drain: A look at New Orleans' troubled pump and drainage system

Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday with modest winds, but ongoing flooding from rain continues to heighten the emergency. A similar scene unfolded last summer when Hurricane Harvey dumped several feet of rain on Houston.

Experts agree that if a similar storm were to hit the New Orleans area, the damage could be astronomical.

“We would be fine as far as storm surge,” said Dr. Robert Collins, a Dillard professor who just launched the university’s Urban Water Management Program. “The problem is, it would be a massive rain event. And that rain event, of course, would overwhelm our pumping system here in New Orleans.”

Despite more than $14 billion spent by the federal government after Katrina to protect from storm surge, catastrophic rain presents a very different problem that the levees and storm surge infrastructure can’t prevent, Collins said.

A heavy rainstorm – much less a hurricane or tropical storm – can flood New Orleans, as the city learned last summer with the rainstorms of July 22 and Aug. 5.

“Forget about the storm surge. You're talking about feet of water in people's homes,” Collins said.

Global climate change, which includes higher ocean temperatures, is providing the conditions for larger, wetter storms, Collins said.

“Because of human-caused climate change, we can expect stronger storms in the future,” he said. “We can expect more catastrophic rain events. So, yes, this is the new normal.”

One measure that can lessen the impact of rain-heavy storms is to retain more rainfall rather than relying on the city’s aging drainage and pumping systems to get rid of the water. WWL-TV’s Down the Drain investigative series explored these "green infrastructure" projects as a model to help protect New Orleans from future storms.

A blueprint drawn up experts after Hurricane Katrina outlined some plans the city can implement to store more water by using retention ponds, greenspace, permeable asphalt and other green infrastructure features. Published in 2013, it is known as the Greater New Orleans Urban Water Plan.

“The mindset that's driven the city and has been driving the politicians has been pumping. Every drop of water has to be pumped out. That’s stupid,” said local architect David Waggoner, co-author of the Water Plan. “The method of draining should be preceded by catching and storing.”

As he watches the damage from Florence, Collins says the future is now when it comes to implementing modern water retention and flood control projects.

“We have to take the steps right now,” Collins said. “This is a cautionary tale that it doesn't have to be Category 3 or 4 storm that's going to overwhelm your storm surge system.”

