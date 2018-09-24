Local New Orleans band Flow Tribe was robbed of their equipment for the second time in just three months. First, in California in June and last week in New Orleans.

The most recent robbery left the band without $5,000 worth of equipment.

"They stole our keyboard, our harmonica amp, our drums and our laptop," band member K.C. O-Rorke said.

The band once again has started a GoFundMe page, hoping to get back on track. However, money can't replace some of the items stolen.

"I think when people steal from musicians and artists, they don't realize they're not only taking the things to do our job but these things that have meaning," O-Rorke said.

One of the stolen items was a keyboard previously used by Allen Toussaint. Another was a snare drum the band's drummer had used since he was 15 years old.

"You're robbing people of their livelihoods, it might be a quick buck for you but this is years of work and practice and dedication," O-Rorke said.

Despite two set backs in three months the band will play on.

"You just gotta roll with the punches, our job is to get up there and put on a great show no matter what happens," O-Rorke said.

If you'd like to donate to the band's Go Fund Me page, click here.

