For activists, acid spill a reminder of bigger fight in St. James

The environmental impact of the acid spill remains to be seen.

PAULINA, La. — Crews are still working to clean up the estimated 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid that spilled from a rail car in St. James Parish Wednesday. The short-term impacts were clear— a low-hanging cloud of caustic vapor, more than a hundred homes evacuated, and the start of a lengthy cleanup effort.

At this point, the long-term impacts are less obvious.

A spokesman with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says the agency is focusing on cleanup for now and cannot speculate on long-term damage to the environment from the spill. He says the next step will be for crews to neutralize the acid, then the LDEQ will decide how much contaminated dirt to haul away from the site.

Hydrochloric acid is “aggressive,” according to Tulane Chemistry professor Dr. James Donahue. He says it will “basically kill any plants or animals it comes into significant contact with. Counterintuitively, that will likely make it easier to clean up.

Dr. Donahue explained that strong acids are easy to neutralize, since they react quickly with strong bases. Bases are substances that react with acids to form water and a type of salt. That makes cleanup “straightforward,” and lessens the chance that a significant amount will linger in the soil. He added that if it had been a carcinogenic substance or heavy metal, the spill would have been much harder to clean up, and there would be a greater risk of long-term harm.

For some, though, Wednesday’s spill is a reminder of a bigger problem.

Activists have been fighting the construction of new chemical plants in St. James Parish for years. Gail LeBoeuf, co-founder of Inclusive Louisiana, pointed out that because so many different substances are brought to the area for manufacturing, the likelihood of a hazardous chemical spill is higher there than other places.