Foreigner, The Village People and Montgomery Gentry are pumping out the jams this fall at the 2018 Gretna Fest.

Officials released the lineup Thursday, which includes Amanda Shaw, The Chee-Wees, Cowboy Mouth and Bag of donuts.

The fest takes place Sept. 28-30. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Aug. 17 and start at $30 for a single-day ticket.

For more, visit the Gretna Heritage Festival website.

