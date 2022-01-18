Terrebonne Parish says former coach no longer employed after charges filed

According to Lt. Travis Theriot, there was no physical contact; the prohibited sexual conduct happened over the phone and stretched over an extended period of time. Collins was not booked into jail but was issued a misdemeanor summons.

Terrebonne High School had already removed Collins from their website; however our investigative team was able to find a cached version of the website from earlier this year. It shows Collins was the head coach for the girls' and boys' Cross Country teams, served as the school's Student Activities Coordinator, and taught social studies. The posting says he also previously taught at Vanderbilt Catholic and Hahnville High. When asked to elaborate on what happened, the Superintendent said they cannot comment on personnel matters. He did tell us Collins no longer works for the school system.