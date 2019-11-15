NEW ORLEANS — Indicted last month on charges that they raped a woman in the Leonidas neighborhood in January, a man and a woman turned themselves in to police in court this week, a spokesperson with the New Orleans District Attorney's office said.

Edward "Eddie" Budd, 39 and Echo Hurlburt, 26, both pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape. Hulburt came forward Wednesday and Budd came forward Friday. They were both taken to jail when they turned themselves in, the spokesperson said.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory life sentence.

A former couple, Budd and Hurlburt took the victim out for drinks Jan. 17 and then back to Budd's house for group sex after the victim was drugged with an unknown substance, the spokesperson said.

After drinking a shot Budd ordered for her at a nearby bar, the victim couldn't control herself or remember anything that night, she told police. Days later, Hurlburt told the victim that they both had group sex with Budd. The victim reported the rape Jan. 29.

Budd and Hurlburt were arrested in May and June respectively, and they were free on bond when they were indicted by a grand jury for the January rape.

