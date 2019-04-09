Former Governor Edwin Edwards was discharged from Our lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge late Wednesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive Wednesday and rushed by ambulance to the E.R.

Leo Honeycutt describes himself as the former governor's confidant. Ten years ago he wrote a biography on Edwin Edwards, and today he is at his side in the hospital.

"His memory is still as sharp as a tack. He's the most lucid 92-year-old I've ever seen, and the most resilient too. His memory has not been affected at all, as far as I can tell," said Honeycutt.



Edwards' wife Trina says the call to 911 for an ambulance Tuesday, was because the former governor was unresponsive and was rushed to the E.R. It all started when he got food poisoning on Saturday.

"And he was dehydrated, which caused his kidneys not to be able to filter out his medication as well as it should have been, and so it, that caused his blood sugar to drop, and it got down to 40, but they've gotten it back up since," said Trina Edwards.

He was stabilized quickly, and they say is now joking around with the staff and friends. Honeycutt says he has been joking with Edwards, asking him if he has a 'deduct box' hidden, like the one Huey P. Long was rumored to have containing employee wages deducted for his campaign war chest. But they say Edwards is also concerned about Hurricane Dorian.

"He's glued to the television watching the Dorian coverage. He's just concerned, you know, he hates to see the suffering down in the Bahamas, and how it's been leveled and that kind of thing. It's just is in his nature to want to do something to help stop that," said Honeycutt.



Trina Edwards passed on a thank you for the well wishes.



"We appreciate all the interest, but Edwin is fine. He's going to be ok," she said.

And according to Internal Medicine specialist Dr. Cathi Fontenot of LSU Health Sciences Center, people 65 and older have a harder time staying hydrated, especially if they are on medications, so getting a stomach bug can hit them harder.