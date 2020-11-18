Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in hospital with pneumonia

The former governor was treated and released from the hospital Sunday but readmitted Tuesday after his wife said he became "very ill" with pneumonia in both lungs

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards is back in a Baton Rouge hospital and being treated for pneumonia, his wife said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Edwards, 93, was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center last Friday with what was described as breathing issues, but returned home Sunday morning after having tested negative for coronavirus and pneumonia.

His condition worsened Tuesday and he was readmitted, Trina Edwards wrote on Wednesday morning.

"Edwin became very ill yesterday evening and was taken to the hospital by ambulance," Trina Edwards wrote. "He has pneumonia in both lungs and will be here for several days but we expect him to get better and be back home soon. Thank you all for your continued prayers."

Edwards served as Louisiana governor for an unprecedented four terms – from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his 2000 conviction for his role in a racketeering scheme involving state riverboat casino licenses. He was released in 2011 after serving eight years.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. Bacteria and viruses can cause pneumonia. It can range in seriousness from mild to life-threatening. It is often most serious for people older than age 65, young children and people with health problems or weakened immune systems.