Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' condition improving: Reports

"We’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That really does mean a lot," Trina Edwards, the former governor's wife, said

NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Edwards, former La. governor, has been reportedly doing better after being hospitalized for the second time in less than a week, Edwards' family members told WBRZ.

WBRZ reported Edwin's health to be gradually improving. People close to the former governor said Thursday his outlook seemed to be better.

Trina Edwards, Edwin's wife, said her husband wasn't expected to leave the hospital before the weekend.

“My husband’s condition has stabilized, and he is responding well to antibiotics,” she told WBRZ on Thursday. “But we will remain at Ochsner at least into the weekend to ensure we’ve stopped the pneumonia. We’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That really does mean a lot.”

Family and friends told WBRZ the 93-year-old former governor was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night with double pneumonia.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.