A former law enforcement officer was arrested on charges of sexual battery, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the Mandeville area after a woman reported that a man inappropriately touched her.

The woman told deputies around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, she saw a vehicle repeatedly drive past her home several times while she was working in her yard. Eventually, the driver stopped in front of her home and got out of the vehicle.

The driver and woman engaged in conversation for a short time before going into her garage, where she was touched inappropriately by him as he made lewd comments, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman demanded the man, later identified as 42-year-old Gerald Yates, to stop and leave, however he ignored her and grabbed her by the arm to try to stop her from leaving the garage.

The woman was able to break free, however as she fled, she saw Yates with his pants down, exposing himself, the sheriff’s office says. She then told Yates that she was expecting family to arrive at her home.

He then pulled up his pants and exited the garage to the front yard, where he remained for several minutes until the woman’s family member arrived. He eventually left in his vehicle.

Yates was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery and obscenity.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Yates was most recently employed as a correctional officer with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office where he resigned while he was under investigation.

He was also previously employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as court security and a criminal patrol deputy. He was for terminated for violating departmental policy.



