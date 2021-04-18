Former longtime Loyola faculty member accused of rape, report says

The alleged victim told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate he wanted to go public because he believes people who meet the priest should know

NEW ORLEANS — Recent rape allegations against a priest who's a former longtime faculty member at Loyola University New Orleans prompted the university's president to ask alumni for information in an email to the Loyola community.

Rev. Ted Dziak, 72, is a Jesuit priest who has been accused of raping a subordinate during a volunteer mission nearly 20 years ago, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Sunday.

Dziak, Loyola's former vice president for Mission and Identity, left the university in 2019, after 10 years in the position, according to the report.

The priest was removed from his position as chaplain at Le Moyne College in upstate New York because of the allegations, the report said.

The priest had faced complaints of inappropriate misconduct at Boston College and Loyola University New Orleans, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

But Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow told alumni the university had no knowledge of any allegations of sexual assault against the priest for conduct during the time he was there

The rape allegedly happened in 2004. Dziak didn't work at Loyola New Orleans until years later, in 2009.

40-year-old Tim Ballard's allegations against Dziak might not bring consequences to the priest because Ballard was an adult and did not file a report around the time of the allegations, the news organization reported.

Dziak forced sex on Ballard at least four times in Central America after heavy drinking, he told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. Ballard said he was too inebriated to consent.

Ballard told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate he wanted to go public because he believes people who meet the priest should know what happened.

Tetlow told alumni that she wanted them to know a few things.

"First, the current claim has been made through the media and has yet to be investigated formally," Tetlow's email said. "Second, we are not aware of any claims of sexual assault against Fr. Dziak during his time at Loyola, but if you have any information, please contact us at reporting@loyno.edu."

Tetlow later added that Loyola faculty will do everything they can to prevent and punish sexual violence in the campus community.

In another email from Tetlow, she told the Loyola community that the allegations come from the priest's time before working at the New Orleans campus.

"There are so many things I want to say. As a lawyer, I want to remind us to await the facts about the allegations of sexual assault and not rush to judgment, as hard as that can be," Tetlow said in the email. "As someone who has spent a career advocating for survivors of sexual assault, I remind us to pray hard for those who go through unimaginable pain."