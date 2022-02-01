Former French Settlement Police Chief missing in Livingston Parish

Brignac was last seen driving a 2009 white GMC truck with Army license plate AR 5739.

NEW ORLEANS — The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for assistance locating the former French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac.

Chief Cary Mosby told WBRZ that Brignac's wife reported him missing around 4 p.m. on Monday. She said Brignac left home Monday morning, and investigators don't know where's he's been since.

According to the post on the village's Facebook page, Brignac was last seen driving a 2009 white GMC truck with Army license plate AR 5739, according to a Facebook post from the French Settlement Police Department.