Prosecutors say former Seattle Seahawk cornerback Brandon Browner has been charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home.

Browner, who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested Sunday east of Los Angeles for kidnapping, burglary, and false imprisonment, reports NBC LA.

The LA County District Attorney's Office says the 33-year-old was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery and other counts. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer. Arraignment is scheduled for July 30.

A report said the La Verne Police Department responded to a residence Sunday morning, where Browner was accused of breaking in through a locked window, restraining and threatening a female resident. NBC LA reports Browner took a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 before fleeing the residence. He was taken into custody a few hours later.

Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence against the same woman, according to police. In 2016, he was accused of punching a girlfriend's father inside a California home.

33-year-old Browner played football for Oregon State University and started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He played three years with the Seahawks, then a year each with the Patriots and Saints before re-signing with the Seahawks. However, Seattle released him during the 2016 preseason.

