NEW ORLEANS -- The PGT Beauregard monument's former pedestal has been vandalized.

Unknown vandals spray painted the pedestal sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning with anti-ICE graffiti.

The messages say "Defend Kids, Not Fascism," "NOLA is Preaux Migrant" and "Melt ICE," in reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The messages appear to be aimed at President Trump's zero-tolerance policy at the US-Mexico border which resulted in children being separated from their families before being detained.

Trump has halted his policy of taking children from their detained parents under public pressure, but around 2,000 of them are still being held, with many families saying they've not known how to locate them.

The administration has come under fire for the policy after images from detention centers sparked outrage nationwide. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across the country took to the streets last Saturday to protest the separations.

The PGT Beauregard statue was removed in May 2017 as the city took down four monuments honoring confederate leaders in New Orleans.

