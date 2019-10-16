NEW ORLEANS — Former St. Augustine football coach Nathaniel Jones broke his silence for the first time since being removed from the position.

Jones was removed from his position as head coach after a video of players using the "n-word" in a pregame chant was posted on social media.

Jones released a statement Wednesday, Oct. 16, saying that he is "upset" that his players would use a racial slur and was even more upset that a coach had led the chant.

"In no way, shape, or form do I want anyone to believe that I led any chant using the 'n-word' or that I was present in the locker room at the time of the incident(s). It is regrettable that it happened, and I am apologetic to those who have been impacted by these recent events, including parents, teachers, students, the alumni, the Josephites, the administration, and the football players," the statement says.

Jones said he released the statement to defend his character and to give people a better understanding of who he is as a person.

"I am husband to Jaclyn and father of three girls, which I believe is the greatest calling on my life. I also don't take lightly my roles as coach and teacher because coaches often act as father figures to young men under our leadership," he said. "I am not perfect by any means, and oftentimes would share my imperfections with the players in hopes that my transparency would help them to become better men"

Jones’ dismissal came a day after the school sent out a statement decrying the language used in the chant in a game last weekend against Brother Martin at Tulane’s Yulman stadium.

Besides that recording, another video of the same chant before a different game this season was also found online.

Jones' full statement can be read below: