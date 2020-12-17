Man who taught at Belle Chasse, Haynes Academy, & John Ehret arrested for child porn

Kiff's Facebook profile said he taught at Haynes Academy in 2011, at John Ehret from 2011 to 2019, and at Belle Chasse High School from Aug. 2019 to Feb. 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities confirmed that a Plaquemines Parish man facing child pornography charges previously worked at Belle Chasse High School. Two separate social media accounts matching the man's name show prior employers at two other local schools.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office announced on Monday that 33-year-old Bradley Kiff was arrested and charged with several counts of video voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV that Kiff had previously taught at Belle Chasse High School.

Two separate social media profiles on LinkedIn and Facebook matching Kiff's name list prior employment as teachers at Belle Chasse High School, John Ehret High School, and Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies.

The social media profiles list that Kiff taught at Haynes Academy throughout 2011, at John Ehret from 2011 to 2019, and at Belle Chasse High School from August 2019 to February 2020.

WWL-TV reached out to the Jefferson Parish Public School System to confirm his prior employment, but JPPS hasn't responded as of noon on Thursday.

