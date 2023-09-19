Former Tulane football head coach dies at 66

The family of Eugene "Buddy" Teevens announced his passing Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Family members mourn the loss of former Tulane University football head coach, Eugene “Buddy” Teevens, who died at the age of 66.

Teevens passed due to suffering injuries from a bicycle accident in March. He was the current head coach at Dartmouth College.

The Teevens family announced on Tuesday that the beloved coach had passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his loved ones.

“Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the family said in a statement.

In March, Teevens was struck by a pickup truck in Florida while riding his bike. His right leg was amputated, and he also suffered spinal cord injuries.

Teevens was the coach at Tulane University from 1992 to 1996. There, he set an overall record of 11-45 within five years and had recruited players on the 1998 team that went 12-0.