Former U.S. representative Buddy Leach dies at 88

Leach served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1981.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former U.S. representative, Louisiana state representative and chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party Anthony C. "Buddy" Leach, Jr. died Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Leach was a Leesville native who served nearly three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978.

He only served one term in the U.S. House before losing re-election in 1980 but won his old state House seat back again and was subsequently named chairman of the Ways and Means Committee by Governor Edwin Edwards and Speaker of the House John Alario.

Despite launching an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2003, Leach was tabbed as the chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party in 2010 and served in that capacity until 2013.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Leach's death:

“Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans. When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children. He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him.”