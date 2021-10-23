Foul play not suspected | Inmate dies, another hospitalized in Jefferson Parish: JPSO

The inmates, both men, were in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. Deputies there called for paramedics around 8:20 p.m. Friday night.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One inmate died and another was in recovery after they were both were rushed to the hospital Friday night when deputies found them unresponsive in their respective housing units, a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

JPSO deputies have begun investigating the in-custody death, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said in a statement.

The name of the man who died won't be released until investigators can get in touch with that man's family members. He died after he was taken to the hospital.

"The cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy," the JPSO statement said. "Foul play is not currently suspected."

Inmates dying in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center isn't unprecedented.

An inmate being held on first-degree rape charges was found dead in his cell in March. Lopinto said the man's death was believed to be a suicide. No foul play was suspected.

In January a person being detained by sheriff deputies at JPCC had a medical emergency. That person was taken to the hospital, where he'd later die. No foul play was suspected.

In July of 2020, an inmate was found dead inside a solitary holding cell, in the intake booking area of the jail. There was no evidence of self-harm or foul play was suspected.

Also in December of 2018, a 30-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside her cell in the center’s medical facility while deputies were conducting the breakfast feeding duties. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said the woman was being housed in the onsite medical facility for a pre-existing medical condition.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

