A committee of members from the Sewerage & Water Board and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Tuesday named four finalists to interview for the S&WB’s top job.

The finalists to be the next executive director are:

- Andrew Brady, assistant director of Houston Water.

- Latoya Franklin-Bullard, who has worked as a management consultant for a number of companies, including Air Liquide Co. in Houston and the Shell Catalyst Refinery in Baton Rouge.

- Ghassan Korban, Milwaukee’s commissioner of public works.

- Avis Marie Russell, former vice president and chief compliance officer for Parsons, an infrastructure firm, and former general counsel and interim general manager for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority.

Interviews are expected to begin the week of July 16.

Cantrell, who serves as the S&WB’s board president, will make a selection from among the four. That person will then need to be approved by the full board.

The S&WB has been without a permanent leader since former Executive Director Cedric Grant stepped down after flood last July and August.

The search firm hired to lead the process last year identified 58 candidates for the executive director job. Eleven of those candidates were deemed "qualified" for the position, according to The New Orleans Advocate, and their names were forwarded to the S&WB committee, which narrowed the list to the final four.

