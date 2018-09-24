The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three separate shootings in New Orleans Sunday.

The first shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Chimney Wood Lane in New Orleans East.

Police say when a man returned home he was involved in a confrontation with someone else and was shot once in the right leg. It is not clear what led to the confrontation. The man arrived at the University Medical Center by private conveyance.

The second shooting occurred in the 600 block of Canal Street around 4:39 p.m. that left two bystanders injured. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh. A second woman was suffering from a wound, however it is not clear how she was injured, according to police.

NOPD says an altercation occurred between a group, when someone pulled a weapon and fired. The two women injured were not involved in the altercation.

The third shooting occurred around 8:34 p.m. near the intersection of Southlawn Boulevard and General Meyer Avenue in Algiers. According to NOPD, a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

He was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Additional information on the shootings has not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

