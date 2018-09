Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Algiers Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Police say there are four victims. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in serious condition.

The other victims are in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to NOPD.

Additional information from police has not been released at this time.

