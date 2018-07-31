Four teens who burglarized a woman’s car and shot at her as she was unloading groceries in March were found guilty this week.

16-year-old Washington Wells received the maximum sentence of “juvenile life” after pleading guilty to his role as the gunman in the incident. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. State law allows public identification of juvenile defendants convicted of a crime of violence such as aggravated assault.

Chief Judge Candice Bates-Anderson imposed the sentence requiring Wells to remain in juvenile detention until his 21st birthday. Wells was 15 at the time he participated in the crime.

Three others who participated with Wells’ in the crime are two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. They were adjudicated delinquent, which is the Juvenile Court equivalent of receiving a criminal conviction, the DA’s office noted.

One 15-year-old pleaded guilty to simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and received a two-year detention sentence. The other 15-year-old pleaded guilty to simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property and was sentenced to a period of probation.

The 16-year-old co-defendant elected to stand trial Monday and was found guilty of simple burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is to be sentenced Sept. 18.

The burglary occurred March 21. The four teens were driving in a black Audi Q5 SUV that had been reported stolen from Hollygrove the day before and saw the woman as she was unloading groceries from her vehicle. Her car was parked in the driveway of her home in the 900 block of Walker Street around 2:30 p.m.

The woman saw the four teens going through her car as she was coming back outside and yelled at them. The teens fled, with Wells turning back to fire a gunshot in the woman’s direction. No one was injured, however the bullet went into the woman’s home, the DA’s Office says.

