List of July 4 events in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time in three years, Fourth of July events are returning to the area in full swing.
Here are some of the events going on around the area this weekend:
- SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell
- UNCLE SAM JAM: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Al Copeland Concert and Meadow Stage, Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie
- ST. BERNARD SALUTES AMERICA: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- LIGHT UP THE LAKE FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Mandeville Lakefront, 2623 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville
- HAPPY 3RD OF JULY: 6 p.m., Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn, City Park, 8 Victory Ave., New Orleans
- INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ST. CHARLES PARISH: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, the West Bank Bridge
- OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, Madisonville Riverfront, Water Street, Madisonville
- 4TH FEST AND GO 4TH ON THE RIVER: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St., New Orleans