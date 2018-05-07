NEW ORLEANS- On the Fourth of July, 4-year-old dog Osah is enjoying the sunshine and the water next to her master and furry friends.

"She's very into fetching. As you can see! And it's nice to have the bayou right here 'cause she loves to swim," owner Briana Renfrow said.

Renfrow let Osah get as much time as she desires in the water before fireworks light up the night sky.

"She'll be in the house when fireworks are happening. And we'll most likely be home with her," Renfrow said.

The same goes for Lesley DeMartin and her dog Polly.

"She's a Basset mix so she's pretty lazy. She likes to sleep and sniff things and come around City Park and sniff all the things," DeMartin said.

Just like Osah, Polly won't be anywhere near the Independence Day celebrations.

"She handles them well, but I don't...I don't take her out at all for that," DeMartin said.

The day after the Fourth of July is usually a busy time for pet owners as well veterinarians. A lot of dogs get spooked because of the fireworks, but there are some things you can do, to get them help.

Dr. Samantha Glisson is an associate veterinarian at Metairie Small Animal Hospital, a 24/7 facility.

"If you stumble upon a stray, first of all, make sure it's safe for you to pick up that animal," Dr. Glisson said.

Dr. Glisson says oftentimes pets, particularly dogs, get so terrified when fireworks begin, they run for the hills and get lost.

"Sometimes I've seen animals that stay worked up for hours and hours after the event. And then those animals have severe anxiety, and I would definitely recommend talking to your veterinarian about having a anti-anxiety medication on hand," Dr. Glisson said.

For new pet owners, Dr. Glisson recommends getting your dog one of these microchips.

"We can scan in, pull up a unique ID number and then call you within minutes," Dr. Glisson said.

If you happen to come across a pup wandering about, Dr. Glisson says call a 24-hour hospital or an animal shelter.

Briana and Lesley both make sure their girl pups have microchips and a colorful tag, ensuring their loyal companions know when the loud noises start, they have nothing to fear.

"If you don't know how your dog is going to react to that kind of stimulus. Just being somewhere comfortable for them is probably better than taking them out with you," Renfrow said.

© 2018 WWL