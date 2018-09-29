With a new grandchild on the way Robin Rogers got schooled in child seat installation.

The Hahnville resident admits when it comes to kids' car seats and safety, a lot has changed from when she first became a parent.

“Last time I had rules on car seats was 31 years ago,” said Rogers. “You just put the car seat on the side of you. You could feed the baby, talk to the baby and see the baby. Now, it’s completely different.”

On Saturday, certified child seat technicians and language interpreters were on hand at Divine Mercy Church in Kenner and several other locations across the state to help folks like Rogers learn the do's and don'ts for car seats. It was all apart of National Seat Check Saturday, sponsored in part by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans.

“When you get your car seat and you take it home and you open up the package and you look at that big thick manual, it’s really intimidating,” said Lt. Jonathan Fourcade with New Orleans EMS.

According to Lt. Fourcade, that is one of the reasons contributing to the fact that 90 percent of car seats nationwide are installed improperly.

“Working in EMS, we go on scenes all the time of car accidents with children who are not properly restrained,” said Lt. Fourcade.

On September 25th, a 6-year-old was brought to University Medical Center in critical condition after a crash in St. Bernard Parish. The child was not in a child safety seat.

Louisiana law says kids under 6-years-old and under 60 pounds must ride in a belt-positioning booster seat. But on Saturday, technicians recommended kids stay in a booster seat up until they are 12 years old or at least 4’9'' tall.

“Children are losing their lives everything single day from not being seated properly or being in the correct car seat for their age,” said Iesha Sparks of Westwego. “I'm just thankful they have opportunities for people to get car seats and educate us.”

While Rogers anxiously awaits her grandchild’s arrival she can rest easy, knowing when the new baby does come he or she will be able to ride safe and secure.

“I am all excited. Can’t wait,” said Rogers.

Experts also installed safety seats that were purchased with donations raised by employees of nearly 150 Sonic Drive-in restaurants. The seats were provided free of charge to 50 people at the Kenner location and even more were given away at various locations across the state.

If you missed Saturday’s event, New Orleans EMS offers free car seat safety checks at EMS HQ located at 2929 Earhart Blvd. Inspections are held on Fridays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 504-658-2655 for more information.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL