NEW ORLEANS — Women all across the country and now in the New Orleans area are getting the exact same card in the mail congratulating them on their pregnancy. The thing is, most of them aren't even pregnant. The card is stuffed with gift cards to online motherhood shops.

"Holy guacamole! You're going to avo baby!" the front of the card reads.

Mollie Norton received one at her Chalmette home, but there's a slight problem.

"I am definitely not expecting," Norton said.

Norton isn't pregnant and she doesn't know who sent her the card.

"Congratulations!!! I'm so excited for you! I hope you like these. Jenny B," the inside of the card reads.

She's not the only one. Women all over the country are getting the same note from a "Jenny B" in the mail. Most aren't pregnant. Inside is $245 worth of gift cards plus coupons to motherhood websites. They all come in a pink envelope with no return label.

"So that throws you off," said Cynthia Albert with the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Louisiana.

The BBB is warning consumers that this appears to be a questionable marketing scheme. Consumers complain when you use the gift cards, the shipping cost increases. All of the coupons and gift cards link back to websites affiliated with a company called Mother's Lounge out of Utah. The website claims the company's founder is Jenny Boscoe.

"I do believe it's misleading and I think quite a few consumers believe the same thing," Albert said.

Customers have complained online about deceiving marketing, poor product quality or not getting their products for months. The company has an 'F' rating with BBB.

"They just need to do a little research first," Albert recommended.

It's not clear how the company is choosing who to send the cards to or how they're getting your information, but the BBB reminds us: Nothing is private these days.

We did reach out to someone at Mother's Lounge, but did not hear back.