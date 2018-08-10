The National Fired Protection Agency has deemed October 7-13 National Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is ‘Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere,’ aimed to focus on ways to prevent and quickly escape house fires. Over the week, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and local fire department will be hosting events in support of this year’s theme.

The New Orleans Fire Department is offering a free smoke alarm installation program for residents. Members of the department will come out to homes and install free 10-year smoke alarms to any Orleans Parish resident in need. Those interested in the program can call NOFD at 504-658-4717 or can CLICK HERE.

Additionally, the East Bank Consolidated Fire is hosting a series of events, including representatives from our Fire Prevention Division and Fire Education Division providing information at the Lakeside and Clearview malls. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

For more information on National Fire Prevention Week, CLICK HERE.

