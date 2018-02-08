NEW ORLEANS -- Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is proposing the French Quarter be turned into a state park, complete with park rangers.

The lieutenant governor says right not it's just an early conversation, but he wants to make is family friendly when people come to town for festivals.

Thursday, he spoke to WWL-TV, saying he felt having the French Quarter as a park would make it safer and cleaner for tourists. He said mayors in previous administrations have neglected the quarter and now it's time to do something.

Nungesser said his goal is to make sure the streets are in good shape, and make sure the area is well lit especially when there are festivals.

However, one rule of a state park is that no one can play amplified musical instruments, which is one of the attractions of the Quarter.

WWL-TV reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who said she is not interested in turning the neighborhood into a state park.

"Public safety is a top priority, and we need him to help maintain and expand state police presence throughout the City," Cantrell's statement said. "We would welcome support for our infrastructure needs, and we urge the Lt. Governor to help push for the appropriate maintenance of the state's interstate obligations. That includes consistent cleaning of roadways, and the clearing of vegetation which has gone unchecked, especially in New Orleans East."

