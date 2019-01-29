The French Quarter Festival's initial lineup features plenty of local musicians from all across Southeast Louisiana.

French Quarter Festival officials released the lineup today, headlined by George Porter, Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners, Jon Cleary, Flow Tribe, and Rockin’ Dopsie.

Galactic, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Brass-A-Holics, Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary, Erica Falls, Little Freddie King, and Water Seed will also perform.

All told, more than 250 acts will perform on 23 stages through the French Quarter from April 11-14. As always, the festival is free to the public.

Specific dates and times for each act will be revealed in March.

For more, visit French Quarter Fest's website.

