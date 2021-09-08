French Quarter Fest cancels over Louisiana COVID surge

"Organizers are committed to contributing to the resilience of our city and to bringing back the largest showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture next spring."

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Fest, the largest free music festival in the south has now canceled for a second year in a row as the coronavirus surges to record levels in Louisiana.

Friday morning, the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron joined a growing list of major events in the New Orleans area that have decided now is not the time for thousands of people to gather given the risk of further community spread of Covid-19.

The festival released a statement saying, “We must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire family first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter.”

“After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, we concluded this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community,” Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. said. “We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022, for French Quarter Festival!”

Thursday, The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,285 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 more confirmed deaths in the state. New cases and hospitalizations have increased exponentially in recent weeks due to the more contagious delta variant and relatively low percentage of people fully vaccinated in Louisiana.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also announced beginning Monday, residents and visitors must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to go inside restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues, including the Caesars Superdome.

The French Quarter Festival which attracts more than 850,000 visitors to the city had already postponed the annual spring event to September 30 - October 2. It was planning to present 200 bands on 19 stages over three days.

City officials had encouraged the festival to look at the surging Covid situation very closely when deciding whether to stage this year’s event.

“As I said with these other events, the event organizers themselves were the ones that made that decision,” New Orleans Communications Director Beau Tidwell said earlier this week. “We think it was the right one and that’s what we would encourage people to do.”

The Jazz and Heritage Festival, Gretna Heritage Festival, White Linen Night, and Red Dress Run are among the events that previously announced they are canceling this year.

The news comes the day after Cantrell announced new restrictions to fight the fourth surge of COVID cases, thanks to the delta variant.

“We really have no choice this situation is dire,” said Cantrell during a news conference Thursday afternoon. “Don’t look for the loopholes. Look for your vaccination card and be prepared to show it.”

Here's what organizers said

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announces that plans to host the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, scheduled for September 30 - October 2, will no longer be moving forward.

As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and wellbeing of our entire family first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter.

It is with great sadness that we must cancel French Quarter Festival 2021 but look forward to celebrating next spring as we return to the stage April 21-24, 2022.

"We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022 for French Quarter Festival!"

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. is committed to contributing to the resilience of our city and to bringing back the largest showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture next spring.

With the welcomed support of our presenting partner, Chevron, we’re pleased to announce that we will be providing critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to our 2021 festival cancellation.

“We thank the French Quarter Festival team for putting the safety of the public first and for quickly developing this special program,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “This initiative will offer some financial support to local musicians and the gig community who have brought great joy to the people of the Crescent City. We hope our funding will assist these incredible artists during this challenging time. Chevron looks forward to continuing our long-standing sponsorship of French Quarter Festival and celebrating at the in-person event when it can be safely held in the future.”

We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style.