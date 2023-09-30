The annual event presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebrates six years and returns for its second year along the New Orleans Lakefront.

NEW ORLEANS — The two-day outdoor festival is set to have hundreds of locals and tourists lining up for a taste of over 50 restaurants along the New Orleans Lakefront.

National Fried Chicken Festival is bigger and better this year, featuring two music stages along with several food and cultural experiences for family and friends to enjoy.

The festival added 100 yards for a third stage presented by Heinz, featuring cooking demonstrations, TED-style talks, panel discussion, and more with national celebrity chefs and culinary thought leaders.

On Saturday there will be performances including Big Freedia, The Brass-A-Holics, Big 6 Brass Band and the Trumpet Mafia.

This year the fest also catered to educators and teachers with a special lounge.

Presented by Raising Cane's, people who want to attend the festival have until Sunday, Oct. 1, to purchase tickets. A single ticket is $20.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. To purchase tickets visit Fried Chicken Festival's website.