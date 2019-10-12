GRETNA, La. —

A man who was driving while intoxicated and caused a crash that sent three good Samaritans off the elevated West Bank Expressway to their deaths was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison.

Todd Williams, 40, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of three people who came to the aid of a disabled car on the expressway on June 16.

Reverend Claude Luther Williams, 40, of Gretna, William Leinart, 49, of Gretna and Joseph Chopin, 66, of Marrero stopped after they saw a car spin and come to a stop while facing traffic after a tire blew out.

The three people stopped to come to the aid of the motorist, according to court documents, and Reverend Williams, known as Pastor Claude, was on the phone with 911 operators when Todd Williams' vehicle struck the disabled car, which struck another vehicle and the pedestrians.

“We are still in the grieving process,” said Ty Harrell, a friend of Pastor Claude. “We miss him dearly.”

Having gone to the same church, Celebration Church, Ty and his wife Yolanda Harrell knew Pastor Claude well.

“He loved people. Anything he could say or do to help — that was Pastor Claude,” said Yolanda. “That’s why he stopped to help the ladies on the expressway because he loved helping people, and if he had to do it again, he would have done the same thing — stop to help,” Ty said.

In court on Monday after hearing a letter of forgiveness written by Pastor Claude’s wife, Todd Williams apparently expressed sorrow and remorse. Friends are also finding forgiveness.

“I can say that we love Mr. (Todd) Williams. We love his family. We are praying for them,” said Yolanda.

Forgiveness isn’t easy. If you asked Ty and Yolanda, they will tell you it is not just for Todd Williams but also for them.

“Me forgiving him was a process for me to move forward and to find joy and peace in the situation,” said Yolanda.

A mission of mercy takes time. It is, however, what Pastor Claude would have wanted.

“He wouldn’t want us to have ill feelings towards him. He would want us to represent Christ,” said Ty. “And we are moving forward -- you know the Bible tells us to leave those things behind and to press forward,” said Yolanda.

