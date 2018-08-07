This Saturday, the Brand New Orleans Art Gallery held a special fundraiser.

"We believe in the power of art to change lives," Regina Parkinson, gallery director said.

This time, that power is aimed at standing up to immigration policies that separate families. The fundraiser will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

"We're not a border state but we still have family members in detention centers here in Louisiana, and I think it's very unclear to folks in other states, where everyone has gone," Alanah Odams Hebert, Louisiana ACLU Executive Director explained.

Hebert told Eyewitness News, the organization is working on legal action that would stop and prevent unauthorized immigrants from being separated from their families.

"And I think when we see the kind of inhumanity that's been shown to children and to families, that gets us right at our core as Americans and that's something that we reject."

However it is important to point out, some believe the zero-tolerance policy is needed, and fair.

"We need borders. We need security. We need safety. We have to take care of our people. You take a look at the death and destruction by people coming into this country without going through the process, we want a merit-based system," President Donald Trump said in a recent address.

But some like Taylor Ott who was at the fundraiser thinks what is playing out is just cruel.

"Just the idea of separating families," she said.

She thinks there is a better way, and that's why she hopes to make the voice of opposition a little louder.

President Donald Trump signed an order to end family separation on June 20th, however, it did not specify an end to the zero-tolerance policy.

