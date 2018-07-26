NEW ORLEANS -- Neighbors and friends of the man allegedly attacked by two off-duty New Orleans police officers have organized a fundraiser for him.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Mid-City Yacht Club.

It was at that bar where ex-NOPD officers Spence Sutton and John Galman reportedly began to argue with George Gomez. They later attacked him two blocks away, causing him to be hospitalized.

The bar’s owners have said Gomez is a regular there. All proceeds from the fundraiser, they said, will go toward his medical and legal expenses.

Sutton and Galaman were arrested on counts of simple batter and fired after the attack on Tuesday.

Police have said the men could face more serious charges as an investigation into the beating continues, and that investigators are trying to determine if the attack was a hate crime.

