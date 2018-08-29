Funeral arrangements have been announced for an NOPD officer who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday in St. Tammany Parish.

Officer Ricardo Silva, Jr., 26, was riding his personal motorcycle southbound on LA 1082 when a car traveling northbound crossed into his lane in order to turn into a private driveway. Silva’s motorcycle crashed into the right side of the car and the impact threw him from the bike. He died from his injuries.

A viewing for Officer Silva will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 30 and a prayer service will follow at 6 p.m. The viewing and prayer service will be held at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home located at 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Convington, LA.

Officer Silva’s funeral will be held in his hometown of Portage, Indiana on Sunday, September 2nd at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue.

Officer Silva graduated from the academy in December 2017. According to NOPD, Silva proposed to his fiancé at the graduation ceremony. He was assigned to the NOPD Fifth District in April.

“What I knew of him indicated that he had a genuine passion for police work and serving the citizens of New Orleans,” Harrison said in a statement.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist with funeral costs. The GoFundMe account can be found by clicking here.

