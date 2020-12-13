Funeral arrangements announced for Zoneton fire chief who lost battle to cancer, COVID-19

Visitation for Chief Rob Orkies will begin on Wednesday and Thursday with funeral services taking place on Friday, officials told WHAS11 News.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a fire chief who lost his battle with both cancer and COVID-19.

Visitation for Chief Rob Orkies will take place Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (John Harper at Preston Highway) – Shepherdsville.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Okolona Christian Church located at 10801 Faithful Way in Louisville. Burial and fire service honors will follow at Brookland Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are required at both visitation and funeral.

Chief Orkies fought fires with Zoneton for more than 30 years.

He announced in September doctors found late stage cancer in his neck and lymph nodes. A week into his cancer treatment, Orkies tested positive for COVID-19 and later placed on a ventilator.

He died Friday.

