LAFAYETTE, La. — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff.
Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU.
Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge.
Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette.
Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.
