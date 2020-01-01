LAFAYETTE, La. — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff.

Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU.

Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette.

Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.

RELATED: Plane in Lafayette crash intact on impact, investigators say

RELATED: Football and Family: Lafayette plane crash rocks LSU community

Lafayette plane crash: How can I honor the victims? When are funeral services? CLOSE Following the Lafayette plane crash that killed five people and injured four, the families of the victims and survivors are sharing ways the public can support them and honor their loved ones. St. Pius X Church is holding a prayer service for the victims, survivors and families of the plane crash at 5:45 p.m.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.