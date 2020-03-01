LAFAYETTE, La. — Family and friends wearing purple and gold said goodbye Thursday to a Louisiana woman and her son who were on their way to see LSU in the Peach Bowl when they died in a weekend plane crash.

Gretchen Vincent and her 15-year-old son, Michael Walker Vincent, were on a plane that crashed after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board.

The Advocate reports Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry described Gretchen Vincent as one of his best friends, saying she was possibly the world's greatest LSU Tigers fan.

