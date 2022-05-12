Funeral mass for slain Father Otis Young to be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington

Funeral mass and visitation for Ruth Prat will be Friday, December 9 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 10 from 9 am to 11 am.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, La. — A funeral mass will be held Monday for retired Father Otis Young, one of the two people found beaten to death and then burned last week in Covington.

The funeral mass will be on Monday, December 5, at noon in St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the mass celebrant. Visitation will take place in the church from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Funeral Mass will also be live-streamed on the St. Peter Parish YouTube Channel.

On Sunday, parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church gathered to attend mass for the first time since Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week.

The funeral for the second victim of the brutal double homicide, Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats will also be at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, December 9 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass following.

Interment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, Louisiana. Instead of flowers, supporters are asked to donate to the St. Peter Church Angel Tree.

Young and Prats were both brutally murdered last week in Covington. Their severely burned bodies were discovered behind a glass works business in Downtown Covington.

Antonio Donde Tyson was arrested in the case and faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.