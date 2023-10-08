Funeral services for beloved Amite priest announced, here is how you can attend

Father Beard was killed in a car crash on I-55 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line earlier this month.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Funeral Services for Father Mark Beard will be held Thursday in Baton Rouge and Friday in Amite.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge says a public visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge on Thursday, 10 August from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy for the clergy.

Visitation for parishioners of St. Helena Church will be held at the St. Helena Parish Hall in Amite on Friday, August 11 August from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral Mass celebrated at St. Helena Church for family members and for St. Helena Parishioners at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens in Amite.