BATON ROUGE, La. — Funeral services have been held for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died a week ago in a plane crash in Lafayette.

The 30-year-old Carley McCord and 51-year-old Ian Biggs were among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play Oklahoma in Atlanta.

McCord was a local sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

Her funeral service was held in Baton Rouge while Biggs' service was held in Lafayette.

Services for the other three people killed on the plane have already been held.

More Stories:

RELATED: NOPD: 3 separate shootings across New Orleans injure 4 overnight

RELATED: Trump issues new threats as Soleimani's body arrives in Iran

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.