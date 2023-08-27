Classes canceled Monday at St. John Parish school, after chemical fire

According to a social media post from Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science classes will not take place on Monday, "out of an abundance of caution."

According to a social media post from Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School on Sunday, classes will not take place on Monday, "out of an abundance of caution."

The Garryville MMS l sits just two miles away from the Marathon Petroleum chemical plant. On Friday, a fire erupted at the plant forcing officials to evacuate the area, and school leaders to send students home.

Once the fire broke out on Friday, the school had released all students. Parish President Jaclyn Hoard later issued an emergency declaration within two-miles of the refinery.

That order was lifted a few hours later on Friday afternoon.

St. John Parish officials released a statement Sunday morning that most of the fire had been put out.