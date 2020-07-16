Gasser gets new bond hearing, new trial & new jury

Gasser, who was charged with second-degree murder in McKnight’s death, was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 verdict, but courts said it was unconstitutional.

NEW ORLEANS — The attorney representing Ronald Gasser, who was convicted two years ago of fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight after a road-rage incident, said he believes his client stands a good chance at avoiding a new prison sentence when the case is tried again.

A three-judge panel from the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that Gasser will get a new trial.

“It was inevitable,” Gasser’s attorney Dane Ciolino said Thursday.

Gasser, who was charged with second-degree murder in McKnight’s death, was convicted of manslaughter by a 10-2 verdict.

The judges from the Fifth Circuit noted that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that non-unanimous jury verdicts violate the Constitution.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office declined to comment since the case remains open. Attempts to contact McKnight’s family were unsuccessful.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2016.

Investigators have said Gasser and McKnight chased each other from the East Bank to the West Bank in a game of cat and mouse.

Gasser shot McKnight when the men were stopped at a red light. He maintained he did so in self-defense.

“I've always thought this was a very triable case,” Ciolino said. “One with a very good defense.”

Before that happens, Gasser — who was sentenced to 30 years in prison — will get a new bond hearing on the manslaughter charge. Then, he and Ciolino will prepare for the new trial.

“And a new jury is going to hear it all over again,” Ciolino said.

A date has not yet been set for the bond hearing or the new trial.

