NEW ORLEANS — Multiple alligator sightings have been reported around the metro area in recent months.

Experts say the historic openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has led to the predators being pushed closer toward neighborhoods at a higher rate.

There was another sighting on Tuesday and people in one New Orleans East neighborhood say it's happening all too often, even with the spillway finally closed.

Watch the full report from WWL-TV photographer Adam Copus (Can't see the video? Click here)

